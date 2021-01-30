Why You Might Be Interested In AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEMKT:DIT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEMKT:DIT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 4th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of March.

AMCON Distributing's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AMCON Distributing stock has a trailing yield of around 5.1% on the current share price of $112. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether AMCON Distributing's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. AMCON Distributing is paying out just 4.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 3.9% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see AMCON Distributing earnings per share are up 8.0% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AMCON Distributing has delivered 23% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy AMCON Distributing for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and AMCON Distributing is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and AMCON Distributing is halfway there. There's a lot to like about AMCON Distributing, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in AMCON Distributing for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AMCON Distributing (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

