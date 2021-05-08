Why You Might Be Interested In Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 13th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

Amalgamated Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.32 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Amalgamated Financial has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $16.28. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Amalgamated Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Amalgamated Financial paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:AMAL Historic Dividend May 8th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Amalgamated Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Amalgamated Financial has delivered 10% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amalgamated Financial? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Amalgamated Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Amalgamated Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Amalgamated Financial has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

