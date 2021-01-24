Why You Might Be Interested In Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 29th of January will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

Ally Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.76 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ally Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $40.61. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ally Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Ally Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Ally Financial paying out a modest 36% of its earnings. Ally Financial paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ALLY Historic Dividend January 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Ally Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 41% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, five years ago, Ally Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 19% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ally Financial for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Ally Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ally Financial more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Ally Financial has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.