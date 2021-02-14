Why You Might Be Interested In Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Investors can purchase shares before the 19th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of March.

Allison Transmission Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.68 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Allison Transmission Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $42.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Allison Transmission Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Allison Transmission Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Allison Transmission Holdings is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Allison Transmission Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ALSN Historic Dividend February 15th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Allison Transmission Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Allison Transmission Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Allison Transmission Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Allison Transmission Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Allison Transmission Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Allison Transmission Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Allison Transmission Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

