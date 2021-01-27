Why You Might Be Interested In 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) For Its Upcoming Dividend

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 1st of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of February.

1st Source's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.13 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 1st Source has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $41.82. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether 1st Source can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately 1st Source's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at 1st Source, with earnings per share up 8.0% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, 1st Source has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid 1st Source? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. 1st Source ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Wondering what the future holds for 1st Source? See what the three analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

