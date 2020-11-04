Why You Might Be Interested In 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

1st Constitution Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.36 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, 1st Constitution Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.6% on the current share price of $13.89. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see 1st Constitution Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. 1st Constitution Bancorp has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has 1st Constitution Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. 1st Constitution Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks 1st Constitution Bancorp is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with 1st Constitution Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

