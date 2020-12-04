Why Yext Stock Was Slammed on Friday

What happened

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT), a provider of cloud-based software that helps improve search data, took a hit on Friday. The stock was down about 17% as of 1:30 p.m. EST.

The stock's decline follows the tech company's third-quarter earnings report. Though the company beat analyst estimates for Q3, management's guidance for the fourth quarter was more conservative than expected.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Yext's third-quarter revenue jumped 17% year over year to $89 million. Adjusted loss per share for the period was $0.02 -- narrower than the company's $0.19 loss per share in the year-ago quarter. These figures beat analysts' average forecast for third-quarter revenue of $87.2 million and a loss per share of $0.08.

"We had a solid third quarter, indicating that people are hungry for a disruption in search," Yext founder and CEO Howard Lerman said in a statement. "We're on a mission to bring modern search to every business website on the planet, and we're now closer to realizing that goal."

It was the company's Q4 outlook, however, that missed the mark. Management said it expected the quarter's revenue to be between $87 million and $89 million -- below a consensus forecast for $94 million.

Now what

Several analysts lowered their price targets on Yext stock following the earnings release. Notably, however, Truist analyst Naved Khan noted that Yext's growth could reaccelerate in 2021 as the economy reopens. Khan lowered his 12-month price target for the stock from $26 to $23 but still reiterated a buy rating.

10 stocks we like better than Yext, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yext, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yext, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.