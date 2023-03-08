Markets
YEXT

Why Yext Stock Surged Today

March 08, 2023 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by Jon Quast for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) -- a software company that helps enterprises provide accurate information to the public -- surged on Wednesday after reporting financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2023. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, Yext stock was up 9%, but it had been up about 14% earlier in the day.

So what

In Q4, Yext generated revenue of almost $102 million, which was up just 1% year over year. But even though growth was meager, it was ahead of management's guidance of $100 million to $101 million.

Last year, Yext's founder and CEO Howard Lerman stepped aside to allow new management to come in -- new management that promised to improve the company's profitability. While it still had losses, the bottom line improved nevertheless.

For fiscal 2023, Yext's operating expenses fell 5% year over year. And operational improvements accelerated in Q4, with operating expenses falling 15% from the prior-year period. The end result was a net loss of $66 million for the year, much improved from its net loss of $93 million in fiscal 2022.

Now what

With revenue growth at a crawl and ongoing losses, I'm somewhat surprised at the positive reaction from investors today with Yext stock. The company does have an investor-day presentation coming up on April 4. But it's hard to imagine strong guidance coming from this event, considering management just guided for 1% year-over-year revenue growth at most in fiscal 2024.

I believe the takeaway for Yext investors is the business is stable and management is trying to operate leaner. Therefore, this isn't a dying company. That said, it has a cloudy path to market-beating returns from here, in my opinion.

10 stocks we like better than Yext
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yext wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Jon Quast has positions in Yext. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YEXT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.