Why Yext Stock Plunged Today

What happened

Shares of Yext (NYSE: YEXT) were down 14.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT Friday after the online brand management specialist announced weaker-than-expected quarterly results and disappointing guidance.

So what

Still, Yext's top-line growth looked impressive at first glance. For its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, revenue climbed 30% year over year to $76.4 million, roughly in line with analysts' consensus estimates. But that also translated to an adjusted net loss of $21.6 million, or $0.19 per share, widening from a $0.10-per-share loss in the same year-ago period and exceeding estimates for a loss of $0.18 per share.

Image source: Getty Images.

Yext blamed its steeper loss on higher operating expenses, largely due to a combination of headcount increases and new lease arrangements.

" ... Yext is well positioned to address the increased demand from enterprise and mid-market customers across multiple industries," CEO Howard Lerman said. "We continue to invest in our sales team, customer support, and the build-out of our new Global Headquarters in New York to support Yext's long-term future growth."

Now what

For the current fiscal fourth quarter, however, Yext told investors it expects revenue of $79 million to $81 million, and an adjusted net loss per share of $0.13 to $0.15. Even the top end of both ranges was well below Wall Street's average estimates for a loss of $0.08 per share on revenue closer to $83.9 million.

In the end, after coupling that outlook with Yext's relative underperformance in Q3, it's no surprise to see shares falling hard in response today.

10 stocks we like better than Yext, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yext, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yext, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.