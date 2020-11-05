Why Yeti Holdings Shares Jumped 18.4% on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) jumped as much as 18.4% in trading Thursday after the company announced third-quarter 2020 earnings. At 3:40 p.m. EST shares were still up 17.2% for the day.

So what

Quarterly revenue jumped 29% to $294.6 million on the back of a 62% increase in direct to consumer sales to $150.4 million. Net income was up 142% to $51.4 million, or $0.58 per share, while adjusted earnings per share increased from $0.27 a year ago to $0.61 in the third quarter.

Image source: Yeti.

Analysts were only expecting $260.2 million in revenue and earnings of $0.37 per share on an adjusted basis, so results easily crushed expectations. And short term, that's what typically drives a stock on a day like today.

Now what

Yeti's strategy is clearly working, and it's impressive how quickly this consumer discretionary stock is growing in the direct market. That's ultimately going to be the way to build a relationship with customers and keep them coming back for more products as the business grows. If Yeti can continue to reach customers with or without more retail partners, this is a stock that has a great future for long-term investors.

10 stocks we like better than Yeti Holdings INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yeti Holdings INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.