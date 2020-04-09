Why Yelp Stock Got Bitten Today

What happened

On a generally "green" day for stock markets, with the S&P 500 rising 1.5% through market close, shares of Yelp (NYSE: YELP) stock ended the day looking redder than most -- down 9%.

You can probably "thank" investment bank R.W. Baird for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This morning, analysts at Baird announced they were cutting their price target on Yelp shares by 27%, from $30 a share to $22. Granted, even $22 is more money than Yelp shares ended up costing by close of trading Thursday. Regardless, Baird thinks the stock deserves no more than a neutral rating, and not a buy.

Why?

In an email to employees, Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman warned that the company would have to lay off 1,000 employees and furlough 1,100 more, saying these "painful but necessary" layoffs are necessary in light of the ongoing recession and the damage it has done to Yelp's business.

"Interest in restaurants, our most popular category, has dropped 64% since March 10," explained Stoppelman, "and the nightlife category is down 81%. Gyms and similar businesses are down 73%, and salons and other beauty businesses are down 83%." Because "the duration and impact of this [coronavirus crisis] is unknown, but it will have a direct impact on our own revenues," Yelp is having to cut costs to survive.

Now what

Baird estimates that Yelp's page views and search traffic are down about 40% to 45% from pre-coronavirus levels, in line with reductions elsewhere in the advertising industry. Assuming these declines will translate into similarly lower revenue -- and probable operating losses -- Yelp stock simply isn't worth what it was before the crisis.

It's hard to argue with Baird's decision to cut the price target. Investors should just count their lucky stars Baird didn't take the next logical step, and recommend selling Yelp stock outright.

10 stocks we like better than Yelp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yelp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Yelp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.