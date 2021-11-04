Why Yellow Corp. Stock Is Soaring Today

What happened

Shares of Yellow Corp. (NASDAQ: YELL) jumped more than 20% on Thursday following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The long-struggling trucking company did significantly better than expected in the quarter, and investors are climbing aboard today as a result.

So what

On Wednesday after markets closed, Yellow Corp. reported third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 on revenue of $1.3 billion, showing much greater earnings power than what was predicted by analysts, who had forecast $0.01 in EPS on $1.3 billion in sales.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management said that it is benefiting from supply chain bottlenecks, which are creating high demand for transportation services. But the industry is also suffering from issues (including a shortage of drivers) that have tripped up other trucking companies in the quarter, so strong results were not guaranteed.

"Capacity across the U.S. supply chain remains constricted with limited ability to expand primarily due to the tight labor market," CEO Darren Hawkins said in a statement. "In the near term, we are leaning into our yield strategy to help manage through the market labor headwinds and focus on reducing purchased transportation expense as a percentage of revenue."

Now what

Yellow Corp. is in the middle of a multiyear turnaround after being left by the road last decade when the company took on massive amounts of debt to consolidate the industry. Hawkins and his team have done a good job cutting costs. The operating ratio, a measure of efficiency, was the best it has been since the fourth quarter of 2018.

With today's jump, shares are now up 157% year to date, but the stock is still below where it traded in early 2018. The current high-demand, high-cost environment is dangerous for trucking companies, and Yellow Corp. showed in the quarter that it is navigating the environment well. If it can continue, there is still room for the stock to go higher from here.

10 stocks we like better than Yellow Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yellow Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.