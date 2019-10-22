Why Yandex N.V. Stock Popped on Monday

What happened

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) climbed 10.1% on Monday following reports that Russia's government is easing restrictions on foreign ownership in "strategically important tech firms," including the U.S.-listed Russian internet search leader.

So what

According to The Moscow Times, Russia is weighing whether to impose a "50%-minus-one" limit on the percentage of shares that could be owned by non-Russian investors. While that limit might sound strict, it's significantly relaxed from a proposed 20% cap that caused Yandex shares to plunge as much as 18% in a single day earlier this month.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

To be fair, even after yesterday's pop Yandex has only partially recouped its losses; shares are still down around 9% since the initial reports of Russia's move to restrict foreign shareholders. The Kremlin's involvement will also likely remain a persistent risk to that end. But the higher cap on foreign ownership is undoubtedly welcome news to investors eager to take part in Yandex's potential growth, and the stock responded in kind.

10 stocks we like better than Yandex

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Yandex wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Yandex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.