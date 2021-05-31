Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Yandex’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Yandex?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at US$67.54 compared to my intrinsic value of $51.47. This means that the opportunity to buy Yandex at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Yandex’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Yandex look like?

NasdaqGS:YNDX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 31st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Yandex's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? YNDX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe YNDX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on YNDX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for YNDX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Yandex you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Yandex, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

