Why XRP Is Soaring Today

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is rising Tuesday. The cryptocurrency's token price was up 7.1% over the previous 24 hours of trading as of 4:30 p.m. ET. At the same point in the day, Bitcoin was up 2.5%, and Ethereum was up 5.7%.

Investors moved into higher-risk investments today following signs that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in July and the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Despite today's gain, XRP is still down roughly 6% over the last month.

XRP rises on interest rate hopes

Investors are seeing bullish signals today and bidding up cryptocurrencies and stocks in response to indications that the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is feeling more dovish when it comes to interest rate policy. The central banking authority has taken a cautious approach to reducing rates in hopes of ensuring that inflation is under control and that new tariffs will not lead to a reacceleration of price increases, but recent comments from key officials seem to support the notion that a rate cut could be delivered at the Fed's meeting next month. Investors had broadly expected that they would be kept waiting until at least September for the next rate reduction, and an earlier-than-anticipated cut could help power sustained bullish momentum for XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

The Israel-Iran ceasefire is also boosting crypto prices

Earlier today, a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Iran was announced. While there were reports of continued military actions from both sides, the attacks were relatively minor -- and subsequent reports suggest that the ceasefire is now holding. With signs that geopolitical risk factors may be moderating, investors are feeling more willing to embrace speculative plays -- and that's good news for XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.