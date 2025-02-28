Why XRP Is Slipping Today

XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) token price is heading lower in Friday's trading. The cryptocurrency was down 2.4% over the previous 24 hours as of 6:50 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was down 0.3% over the stretch, and Ethereum was down 3%.

The cryptocurrency market's pullback is continuing in today's trading, and the momentum is weighing on XRP. The cryptocurrency's token price is still up 274% over the last year but is now down 33.5% from its high.

Macroeconomic risks and other factors continue to weigh on XRP

XRP is seeing another round of sell-offs today as investors digest potential risk factors tied to new tariffs and inflationary pressures. Recent economic data has shown inflation coming in hotter than expected, and additional tariffs might worsen the situation.

The crypto market's bull run has been facilitated by expectations that moderating inflation would pave the way for lower interest rates. Investors are moving out of higher-risk investments to adjust for the possibility that rates will remain higher for longer. XRP and other cryptocurrencies have also seen pullbacks in conjunction with Nvidia's recent earnings report and concerns about valuation profiles for growth-dependent artificial intelligence stocks.

What's next for XRP?

While XRP has risen to become the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, its token price will likely continue to be highly volatile in the near term. The cryptocurrency's valuation profile remains highly speculative and will continue to be prone to big swings depending on macroeconomic and token-specific developments.

XRP has recently experienced a substantial valuation pullback, and it's reasonable to expect that its token price will continue heading lower if there are signs of mounting macroeconomic pressures. On the other hand, shifting regulations in the crypto space and other catalysts could help power a return to bullish trading.

