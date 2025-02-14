Why XRP Is Skyrocketing Today

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is rocketing higher in Friday's trading. The cryptocurrency's token price was up 11.1% over 24 hours of trading at 11 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, Bitcoin was up 1.1%, and Ethereum was up 3.3%.

XRP's valuation is surging following news that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had acknowledged Grayscale's application for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) built around the cryptocurrency. Grayscale is the company behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the Grayscale Ethereum Trust, and other securities built around cryptocurrencies.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

XRP surges following key initial step toward ETF approval

Yesterday, the SEC published a notice acknowledging that it had received Grayscale's filing to offer an XRP ETF as a publicly tradeable security. While the acknowledgement doesn't mean that the proposed ETF will be approved by the regulatory agency, it does signal that the SEC will consider the application and make a determination based on its findings. The agency has already shot down other filings to create securities built around altcoins, so the acknowledgment itself represents a beneficial development for the cryptocurrency.

What comes next for XRP?

News that the SEC has acknowledged Grayscale's XRP ETF application could be a good sign for the cryptocurrency in another way. The agency has been pursuing legal action against Ripple Labs, alleging that the fintech company offered the XRP token it created to investors as an unregistered security. The acknowledgment of Grayscale's ETF request could be a sign that the SEC will drop its legal challenge against Ripple Labs, which is currently in the appeals phase following a 2023 judgment.

Former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stepped down from the role when President Trump returned to the White House and has been replaced by Mark Uyeda, who is generally considered much more supportive of the cryptocurrency industry. If Uyeda directs the agency to drop its appeals case against Ripple, it could open up another strong bullish stretch for XRP.

Adding another potential bullish catalyst for the cryptocurrency, President Trump is reportedly open to having the token included as part of a U.S. digital asset reserve. With political wins seemingly moving in XRP's favor, it wouldn't be surprising to see the token soar to new highs this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,128!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.