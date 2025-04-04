Why XRP May Be One of the Only Cryptos Worth Holding to 2030

It's no secret that cryptocurrencies come and go, often after experiencing 15 minutes of fame that cause many to call for their ongoing dominance as part of a new paradigm of financial technology. But some coins, like XRP, (CRYPTO: XRP) have demonstrated staying power that lasts for years rather than months or weeks.

And that means they stand nearly alone as some of the only cryptos worth buying and holding through 2030 -- and perhaps even beyond that. Here's a quick rundown of what makes this coin one of the survivors, and why that's likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

There's more than one factor making this a smart long-term hold

XRP has a few things going for it that most other cryptocurrencies don't, starting with its rapid speed and low transaction fees. Perhaps the most important factor driving its long-term viability is that by design it aims to cater to financial institutions rather than investors specifically.

Financial institutions are a good class of customers to have because they tend to be relatively stable and conservative with their funds rather than being flighty. And, so long as they park their funds on XRP's chain, they can gain a few advantages that they can't elsewhere, like saving on their international money transfer fees and currency exchange fees when they are transacting with other institutions on XRP's network.

Plus, Ripple, the company that develops XRP, is consistently upgrading the chain with new capabilities to cater to those users even more and incentivize them to stick around -- such as the ability to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs) and trade and track them on its chain. As Ripple's best interests are very much in seeing XRP succeed, there's also a guarantee that it will keep investing in the chain and continue to court potential new users.

Additionally, XRP is being adopted in many countries because it's a fast and cheap platform for making payments with stablecoins. Demand for stablecoins on its chain will lead to increased issuance by providers, which will in turn lead to more total value accumulating on the chain, thereby boosting the price of the coin. And given that stablecoins are one of the few unambiguously useful technologies to come out of the cryptocurrency sector, the total volume of stablecoin issuance and transfers probably is only going to grow from here in the coming years.

Beyond that, XRP has a very dedicated base of retail investors who have proven willing to hold it through thick and thin. Even the coin's protracted doldrums from 2022 through late 2024 didn't result in the group's enthusiasm diminishing much, and as a result, the patience of XRP's small holders is legendary (in the crypto industry, at least). They're also a built-in group of evangelists, which equates to free marketing for the coin. In other words, XRP's holders are already in it for the long run, and they don't show any signs of stopping.

Adaptability is key

XRP's chain isn't set in stone. As Ripple continues to work with financial institutions to onboard them, it will learn what features they need from their blockchain solutions. Then, it can implement those solutions via XRP's ledger, hopefully attracting more capital in the process.

Other cryptocurrencies can adapt to new trends, too. But their target user base is often much less focused than XRP's. So their technology development roadmaps need to cater to a broader set of demands, some of which are bound to overlap with the roadmaps advanced by other cryptocurrencies. That puts them in a state of competition for capital by default, not to mention competing for developer talent to actually create applications on their chains.

XRP does face some competition from traditional fintechs, as well as from other coins. The difference is that none of its competitors are anywhere remotely as large, nor are their developers remotely as well-resourced; XRP's market cap is about $124 billion, and none of its direct competitors are even 10% as large. Therefore it is very unlikely that the coin will be supplanted by a smaller player in the near term.

In sum, XRP has the right types of durable users, the right approach to making new technology to hold them, and few major threats on the horizon. If that's not a cocktail of reasons to buy and hold it through 2030, it will be hard to find another cryptocurrency that fits your requirements.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

