Why XRP Just Surged Past $1.50

Key Points

XRP is up, following Bitcoin's more than 13% rise since Feb. 28.

Ripple was named as a launch partner in Mastercard's new Crypto Partner Program alongside Binance and PayPal on March 11.

XRP remains down more than 60% from last July's peak, and Ripple's growing list of partnerships hasn't closed the gap between the company's success and token demand.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up nearly 8% in the last 24 hours on Monday as of 5:39 p.m. ET, reaching above $1.50. The S&P 500 finished the day up 1%.

A flight to safety?

The move tracks the broader crypto market and Bitcoin, which has spent the past two weeks behaving less like a speculative asset and more like a hedge against global uncertainty. Bitcoin is up more than 13% since the war in Iran began, while stocks across the board have fallen.

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Ripple is partnering with Mastercard

There is also a Ripple-specific tailwind worth noting. On March 11, Mastercard launched its Crypto Partner Program with more than 85 companies, and Ripple -- the company behind XRP -- was named as a launch partner. The program targets cross-border payments and business-to-business settlements.

XRP is struggling to match Ripple's wins

Still, XRP is down more than 60% from its $3.65 peak last July. While Ripple the company continues to land real partnerships, the connection between Ripple's success and XRP token demand remains the weakest link in the investment thesis -- banks can and do use Ripple's payment tech without ever touching XRP. And this disconnect has been on full display in recent months.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Mastercard, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.