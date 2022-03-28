Why XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot Are Surging Higher Today

What happened

Today's surge in valuations across top cryptocurrencies signals strong interest is continuing to build with these risk assets. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) surged 5.1%, 8%, and 8.2%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

These moves have transpired despite rather weak price action in equity markets today. Whether this means that the crypto sector is decoupling from a rather strong correlation with other risk assets remains to be seen. However, this is something I intend to keep my eye on.

Fortunately for investors in these three top tokens, there are plenty of token-specific catalysts to point to today as reasons why they are surging.

For XRP, more news around the ongoing lawsuit between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple (XRP's parent company) continues to drive positive reactions among crypto investors. Specifically, some evidence allegedly showing that the SEC did not view XRP as a security prior to the lawsuit has some investors bullish on the idea that this case could get thrown out.

Cardano's impressive price action from last week resulted from a number of key catalysts I covered in a recent piece. Among these, more upgrades across the Cardano network have investors excited about the potential for continued developer growth on this network. This week, it's the launch of Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible layer-2 Milkomeda mainnet that has investors excited.

Polkadot's parachain infrastructure is once again in focus today, with investors assessing yesterday's announcement that a new Talisman wallet extension could bring more interest to Polkadot's network, given the ease-of-use capabilities this wallet provides.

So what

These are certainly very unique and powerful catalysts for these three altcoins. Investors in XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot have a whole range of catalysts and potential headwinds that are unique to these networks. Indeed, each of these tokens deserves its own analysis to understand the big picture of what's driving momentum.

However, the reality is that these top crypto projects remain among the biggest winner's in today's bullish rally for a reason. Those looking to pick tokens with intense momentum may want to dive deeper into the story behind each of these projects.

Now what

Of these three projects, Cardano is a cryptocurrency with perhaps the broadest and most easy-to-understand catalysts driving this token higher. Investors looking for smart contract-enabled blockchain networks have many reasons to like the progress the Cardano team has made with its ongoing updates.

XRP is a token that has its own set of unique tailwinds, which the market appears to believe are fully priced in right now. That said, should this ongoing lawsuit with the SEC turn out poorly, investors stand a higher risk of capital impairment than with many other projects.

Polkadot is certainly a project that's more difficult to understand, and it's one investors need to do their research on. That said, this is a token I intend to do a deep dive on, given all the interest around the Polkadot network of late.

