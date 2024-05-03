Why XPO Stock Is Cruising Today

In a quarter where most trucking companies have underperformed, XPO (NYSE: XPO) beat top- and bottom-line expectations. Investors are hitting the gas pedal, sending shares of XPO up 9% as of 10:00 a.m. ET.

Rolling along while others hit speedbumps

XPO is a one-time transportation conglomerate that, following a spin-off of its brokerage and warehouse management businesses, today operates primarily as a less-than-truckload (LTL) trucker. LTL is a complicated segment of the business because it involves coordinating shipments from multiple customers on one truck, but when done well, it can be a lucrative operation.

The evidence suggests XPO is doing it well. The company earned $0.81 per share in the first quarter on $2.02 billion, surpassing Wall Street's $0.67 per share on $2.01 billion in sales estimate. In an environment where overall shipping is down due to macroeconomic concerns, XPO managed to grow revenue by 6% year over year, and tonnage grew by 2.6%.

The company has made a push to become more efficient. Operating ratio, a measure of profitability, improved by 400 basis points year over year, and damage claims fell to a new company low.

"In North American LTL, every key operating and financial metric reflected the team's strong execution of our LTL 2.0 plan," CEO Mario Harik said in a statement. "While we've made significant progress in executing our LTL 2.0 plan, we're still in the early stages of unlocking our full potential."

Is XPO stock a buy?

The results are eye-catching, especially following far weaker reports from industry rivals, including Old Dominion Freight Lines and ArcBest. XPO's plan to overhaul its operations and improve quality and efficiency appears to be helping it gain share and boost profitability at a time when new business is tough to bring in.

Even after its gains, XPO still trades at a multiple to sales significantly below that of Old Dominion. For years, Old Dominion's premium valuation has been justified due to its superior operating results. However, with companies like XPO showing signs of closing that gap, investors interested in trucking should take a hard look at buying into upstarts like XPO.

Should you invest $1,000 in XPO right now?

Before you buy stock in XPO, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XPO wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $525,806!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 3, 2024

Lou Whiteman has positions in XPO. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Old Dominion Freight Line. The Motley Fool recommends XPO and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $195 calls on Old Dominion Freight Line and short January 2026 $200 calls on Old Dominion Freight Line. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.