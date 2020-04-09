Why XPO Logistics Stock Dropped 3.3% Today

What happened

On a generally green day for stocks as a whole, with the S&P 500 rising about 1.5% at the market close, shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) ended Thursday with a definite reddish tinge, down 3.3%. At one point today, XPO shares were down as much as 6%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Early Thursday, Oppenheimer reduced its price target for XPO, cutting the stock from $106 to $85 despite retaining an outperform rating. Oppenheimer explained its move by noting that XPO stock has performed better than other shipping stocks in recent months, mainly because management was known to be pursuing strategic alternatives for the company, which is generally viewed as Wall Street code for "We're going to sell the company at a premium."

In late March, however, XPO terminated its review of alternatives "in light of current market conditions." Which in turn was probably code for "Stock prices are beaten down, so now's not a good time to sell."

Now what

Whatever XPO's reasons, with the catalyst of a potential sale of the company no longer on the table, Oppenheimer has now concluded that XPO is worth a bit less than it used to be.

That being said, even the analyst's new and lower price target of $85 appears to imply more than 37% upside in the stock. With XPO shares currently costing less than 16 times trailing earnings, and with most analysts in agreement that the company will grow its earnings at about 23% annually over the next five years, I have to say I agree with the analyst on this one. Judging from the P/E, at least, this stock looks cheap enough to buy.

10 stocks we like better than XPO Logistics

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XPO Logistics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends XPO Logistics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.