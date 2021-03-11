Why XPeng Stock Is Higher Today

What happened

The stocks of Chinese electric-vehicle makers soared in 2020, but entered bear market territory over the past month. After dropping more than 40% in less than a month, shares in XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) began bouncing back this week. Shares are up another 13% today at 11:45 a.m. EST, bringing this week's gains to more than 25%.

So what

XPeng reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings earlier this week. The electric-car maker delivered almost 13,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, an increase of more than 300% over the prior-year period. The company's P7 sports sedan has surpassed a total of 20,000 cumulative deliveries since its launch earlier in 2020, as it moves ahead of the G3 compact SUV as the company's most popular vehicle. After Monday's earnings report, one analyst gave the company a double upgrade.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Daiwa analyst Kelvin Lau moved the firm's rating from sell to buy after the report. After the surge in shares over the past several days, the stock now trades at around the firm's price target of $34 per American depositary receipt (ADR).

In the broader picture, shares are still more than 50% off highs reached in Nov. 2020. The market valued the still-unprofitable company at more than $50 billion at its peak. It still should be considered a speculative investment with its current $25 billion market capitalization.

10 stocks we like better than XPeng Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and XPeng Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.