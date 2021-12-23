Why XPEL's Stock Is Down This Year and Why It's Not Alarming

In this segment of "Industry Focus" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 2, Fool analysts Nick Sciple and Auri Hughes chat about the performance of XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) stock over the past year.

Nick Sciple: Why do you think the stock is down so much?

Auri Hughes: When I looked at it during the summer around when we last talked about it, I think it was a little bit pricey. But that's such a short period of time. Like I was saying, I was looking at the entry point and I think the entry point now for me is fairly attractive but it's a $2 billion company, so you're still going to get a decent amount of volatility and it's still been growing.

I don't think it's been like my expectations like missing numbers dramatically. The core business is still growing, still attractive. I don't want to call it normal volatility but it's not concerning and I think it's good, for me I would consider it a good entry point.

Sciple: Yeah. It went basically straight up for a year and stocks don't go straight up forever. You also have again, what's going on with the vehicle market, that thing. If you look at the quarterly numbers, not a lot to get upset with.

Again, for me, I view it as stock probably got ahead of itself in the summer. But like many other stocks that got ahead of themselves earlier this year are looking more attractive today than they did earlier this year.

Auri Hughes owns Xpel Inc. Nick Sciple owns Xpel Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.