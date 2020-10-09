Markets
Why Xilinx Stock Surged Today

Joe Tenebruso
What happened

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) jumped 14% on Friday, following reports that the semiconductor company was in takeover talks.

So what

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is in advanced negotiations to acquire Xilinx for as much as $30 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The companies could reach an agreement as early as next week, though the Journal cautions that talks could fall through.

A person is pointing to an upwardly sloping line that's above a flat line.

AMD could make a bid for Xilinx. Image source: Getty Images.

AMD's interest in Xilinx could have been heightened by NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) move to acquire UK-based chip designer Arm Limited for $40 billion. The semiconductor industry is rapidly consolidating, and AMD wants to keep pace with NVIDIA and its other competitors.

Now what

Xilinx produces adaptive processing chips that can be programmed in the field. They can be used in a wide array of growth markets, including 5G network infrastructure, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. Should a deal be reached, adding Xilinx under its umbrella would give AMD a stronger presence in these areas and broaden its total addressable market.

Investors, though, appear to be concerned with the price AMD is paying or the risks integrating a business the size of Xilinx would entail, or perhaps both. AMD's shares fell 4% on Friday.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

