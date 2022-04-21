Why Xerox Stock Crashed on Thursday

What happened

Shares of printing technology leader Xerox (NASDAQ: XRX) plummeted in early trading on the Nasdaq Thursday -- down a staggering 17.8% as of 10:20 a.m. ET after the company reported a gargantuan earnings miss.

Heading into the first quarter of 2022, analysts had forecast that Xerox would earn at least a pro forma profit of $0.13 per share on $1.64 billion in sales. As it turned out, Xerox beat the sales number, delivering $1.67 billion. But instead of earning money, Xerox lost it -- $0.12 per share, pro forma.

And that was the good news.

So what

The bad news is that when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Xerox's loss was actually much, much bigger: $0.38 per share. And even the sales beat wasn't entirely good news, because $1.67 billion in revenue actually represented a 2.5% decline for Xerox year over year.

Xerox did at least report positive free cash flow (FCF) for the quarter, but at a mere $50 million, FCF was cut in half from one year ago.

Now what

CEO John Visentin blamed "an increasingly volatile operating environment" for the loss, but insisted that "underlying demand for our products and services remains strong, pointing to rising backlog and "improving page volumes."

Looking ahead, he predicted Xerox will slowly turn things around this year, reversing declining sales to deliver about 1% revenue growth ($7.1 billion) by year-end, with free cash flow of $400 million. Granted, that would still represent a 29% decline in FCF year over year, but it would be better than the Q1 news -- and at current prices, this would value Xerox stock at roughly eight times current-year FCF.

Investors today seem to think even that's not cheap enough, but with Xerox paying a healthy 5.1% dividend yield and promising at least modest sales growth, I kind of wonder if maybe this stock has finally gotten cheap enough to buy.

10 stocks we like better than Xerox

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Xerox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.