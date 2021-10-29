Why Xeris Pharmaceuticals Is Soaring 7% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) were jumping 7% higher heading into noontime trading Friday after analyst coverage of the specialty biopharma began the day with a buy rating.

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat also assigned a $4-per-share price target on Xeris, which is more than double where the stock closed yesterday.

So what

Livnat told investors in a research note that Xeris holds substantial potential with Gvoke, a pre-filled glucagon platform offering syringe and auto-injector pen options for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in diabetic patients.

Because Gvoke is stable at room temperatures and comes in a ready-to-use format, it is a far superior alternative to existing glucagon rescue kits. Livnat believes Xeris can achieve sustainable growth in the U.S. and annual sales in excess of $155 million.

He notes the biopharma has realized steady market share gains since introducing the Gvoke HydroPen in mid-2020, despite the macroeconomic headwinds it faced.

Now what

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals have been battered all year long, losing three-quarters of their value from their February highs after narrowly missing Wall Street forecasts for revenue and losses.

The biopharma has been a disappointment for investors, too, ever since its initial public offering in 2018. After it went public at $15 per share, it's largely been a long steady slide with only a few bounces higher.

While today might just be another one of those blips, on Monday Xeris announced a collaboration agreement with Merck (NYSE: MRK) to use the biopharma's XeriJect suspension-based formulation technology with undisclosed monoclonal antibodies to engineer ultra-high-concentration, ready-to-use formulations.

No financial terms were disclosed with the pharmaceutical giant, but analysts do see Xeris growing revenue from $43 million this year to $226 million in 2025 and maybe even more if Livnat's projections hold out.

