Why Wyndham Hotels (WH) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Wyndham Hotels in Focus

Wyndham Hotels (WH) is headquartered in Parsippany, and is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The stock has seen a price change of -5.88% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.38 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.01%. In comparison, the Hotels and Motels industry's yield is 0.15%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.57%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 8.6% from last year. In the past five-year period, Wyndham Hotels has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 14.02%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Wyndham's payout ratio is 35%, which means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, WH expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.23 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.49%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

