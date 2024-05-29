This is Why Wyndham Hotels (WH) is a Great Dividend Stock

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Wyndham Hotels in Focus

Based in Parsippany, Wyndham Hotels (WH) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -13.51%. The hotel and resort chain is paying out a dividend of $0.38 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.19% compared to the Hotels and Motels industry's yield of 0.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.52 is up 8.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Wyndham Hotels has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 18.55%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Wyndham's current payout ratio is 39%, meaning it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for WH for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $4.25 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 5.99%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

