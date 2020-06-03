Why Wrap Technologies Stock Dropped 12% This Morning

What happened

The stock of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRTC) is on a tear. In a time of nationwide demonstrations, and sporadic riots growing out of them, resulting in mass police response, this isn't surprising since Wrap has developed a restraint system for law enforcement.

But the amount of momentum this stock has achieved certainly is a surprise. In the six trading days from the release of the video of George Floyd being killed while in police custody, to the close of trading on Tuesday, Wrap Technologies stock has doubled.

But it's falling today, down more than 12% in early trading and still down 7.1% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Wrap's product line. Image source: Wrap Technologies.

So what

Wrap has developed a nonlethal restraint system for police. Similar in concept to a stun gun, which works from a distance, Wrap's BolaWrap gun fires an eight-foot-long Kevlar tether that, upon striking its target, wraps around and restrains the person ("like remote handcuffs," says the company's website).

This is a weapon that the police might want to use to isolate and restrain bad actors in a demonstration, and a tool activists might want to encourage police departments to buy to restrain suspects without risking injury to either the police or the suspect. Either or both these possibilities could be enough to turn Wrap into a growth stock in times like these.

Now what

But it takes more than just a good concept to make a good stock. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Wrap Technologies stock has a market capitalization of more than $300 million, but annual sales of just $1.3 million, and (it almost goes without saying) no profit whatsoever.

Since doubling to a valuation of nearly 300 times sales, it was probably time for this stock to fall back. And today, it did.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/1/20

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.