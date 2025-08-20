Why Is W.R. Berkley (WRB) Up 4.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for W.R. Berkley (WRB). Shares have added about 4.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is W.R. Berkley due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

W.R. Berkley Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates



W.R. Berkley Corporation's second-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.05 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. The bottom line increased about 1% year over year. The insurer benefited from higher underwriting gains and improved investment income, notwithstanding above-average industry catastrophe losses during the quarter.

Behind the Headlines

W.R. Berkley’s net premiums written were $3.4 billion, up 9.9% year over year. The figure was lower than our estimate of $3.6 billion. Operating revenues came in at $3.6 billion, up 7.9% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums earned as well as improved net investment income, higher insurance service fees and other income. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 1.8%.



Net investment income grew 1.9% to $379.3 million, reflecting higher yields on expanding domestic fixed-maturity portfolio. The strength of operating cash flow continues to drive growth in net investable assets. Its current new money rates remain comfortably above average book yield, positioning WRB well for further investment income growth. Our estimate was $358.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $358 million.



Total expenses increased 11.4% to $3.1 billion due to higher losses and loss expenses. Our estimate was $3 billion. The loss ratio deteriorated 50 basis points (bps) to 63.1, while the expense ratio remained flat year over year at 28.3. Catastrophe losses of $99.2 million in the quarter were wider than $89.7 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 50 bps year over year to 92.1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 91.

Segment Details

Net premiums written at the Insurance segment increased 7.2% year over year to $3 billion in the quarter, primarily due to higher premiums from other liability, short-tail lines, auto, workers' compensation and professional liability. Our estimate was $3 billion.



The combined ratio deteriorated 30 bps to 92.1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 93. Our estimate was 93.1. Net premiums written in the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment increased 6.8% year over year to $337.7 million due to higher premiums at Casualty, Property and Monoline excess. The figure was lower than our estimate of $367.1 million. The combined ratio deteriorated 630 bps to 87. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 81. Our estimate was 78.9.

Financial Update

W.R. Berkley exited the second quarter of 2025 with total assets worth $42.7 billion, up 5.5% from year-end 2024. Senior notes and other debt remained flat from 2024 end levels at $1.8 billion. Book value per share increased 6.8% from 2024 end level to $24.50 as of June 30, 2025.



Cash flow from operations was $1.5 billion in the first half of 2025, down 11.1% year over year. Operating return on equity contracted 200 bps to 20%. WRB returned $223.8 million to shareholders, consisting of $189.7 million of special dividends and $34.1 million of ordinary dividends.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

Currently, W.R. Berkley has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, W.R. Berkley has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

W.R. Berkley is part of the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Over the past month, Travelers (TRV), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.8%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended June 2025 more than a month ago.

Travelers reported revenues of $12.11 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +6.7%. EPS of $6.51 for the same period compares with $2.51 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Travelers is expected to post earnings of $5.28 per share, indicating a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Travelers. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

