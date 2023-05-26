Why Workday Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) were moving higher today after the cloud software company posted better-than-expected results in its first-quarter earnings report.

As a result, the stock was up 11.1% as of 12:10 p.m. ET.

So what

Workday, which specializes in software for human resources management, said that revenue in the quarter rose 17.4% to $1.68 billion, edging out estimates at $1.67 billion.

Subscription revenue was up 20.1% to $1.53 billion, and total subscription revenue backlog rose 31.6% to $16.65 billion, a sign of increasing customer demand.

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the quarter was still unprofitable, but its loss narrowed from $72.8 million to $19.8 million. On a non-GAAP basis, which adjusts for share-based compensation and one-time factors, operating income jumped from $288.6 million to $395.9 million, making up 23.5% of revenue.

Adjusted earnings per share rose from $0.83 to $1.31, which beat expectations at $1.12.

Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri said, "Workday had a strong first quarter, underscoring the value proposition of the full Workday platform combined with our unique approach to artificial intelligence and machine learning," adding that the company has been delivering AI and machine-learning capabilities for nearly a decade.

Now what

Workday also raised its guidance in response to the strong fourth quarter. It now sees subscription revenue in the range of $6.55 billion-$6.75 billion, representing 18% growth, and it continues to expect a non-GAAP operating margin of 23%.

Analysts broadly cheered the results, which come at a time when much of the cloud sector is struggling. The company's focus on core business functions like HR and finance seems to give it a cushion against the broader slowdown in tech spending.

10 stocks we like better than Workday

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Workday wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 22, 2023

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Workday. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.