Why Wolfspeed Stock Soared Today

Key Points The company emerged from Chapter 11 after a major financial restructuring that reduced debt and interest costs.

New equity replaces canceled legacy shares, leaving a smaller float and a reset capital structure.

10 stocks we like better than Wolfspeed ›

Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) ripped higher today after the silicon carbide power-chip maker completed its court-supervised restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 protection. The rally reflects relief that the balance sheet is now delevered and that the company can refocus on core silicon carbide capacity and key customers. Shares rose as much as 54.2% but were up about 48% as of this writing.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Bankruptcy exit resets the balance sheet

Management indicated the restructuring reduced total debt materially and cut annual cash interest expense while extending maturities. Specifically, the company's total debt has been reduced by 70%, and maturities have been extended to 2023. Overall, the company lowered its cash interest expense by about 60%. This eases liquidity pressure that had weighed on operations earlier this year.

Additionally, the emergence from bankruptcy canceled legacy common stock and issued new shares -- largely to creditors -- resulting in a smaller public float. A tighter float can magnify price moves on heavy volume, which accounts for the outsize jump.

Execution is key

After today's spike, investors are paying up for a cleaner balance sheet and the option that Wolfspeed can execute on its silicon carbide expansion as electric vehicle, industrial, and energy markets recover. That said, the reset as part of this bankruptcy exit also means legacy holders were heavily diluted, and the company still needs to move toward sustainable profitability -- so traditional valuation measures like the price-to-earnings multiple are not yet meaningful. Execution on factory ramp-ups, yields, and customer increases will matter more than ever from here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wolfspeed right now?

Before you buy stock in Wolfspeed, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wolfspeed wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $650,607!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,114,716!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,068% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Wolfspeed. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.