Why WNS Holdings Stock Plunged Today

Shares of WNS Holdings (NYSE: WNS) were down 18.1% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT Thursday after the business process management (BPM) solutions company announced solid fiscal second-quarter results but followed by reducing its full-year guidance.

On the former, WNS's adjusted (non-GAAP, which, in this case, subtracts payments to repair centers for "fault" repair cases) quarterly revenue climbed 12.3% year over year to $325 million, translating to adjusted net income of $54.1 million, or $1.09 per share. On average, analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share on slightly lower revenue.

WNS's strong results despite macro headwinds

WNS credited its revenue growth to a combination of new clients, expanded existing client relationships, acquisitions, and favorable currency exchange. Collectively, these tailwinds offset volume reductions at some clients, as well as the ramp-down of a large healthcare process in recent quarters.

WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh lauded the company's performance "despite a challenging macro environment," noting the company is making progress on its artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI initiatives. Murugesh added that WNS "continue[s] to believe that [AI] technologies represent more opportunity than risk to our business."

On revenue pressure in the second half

However, management also anticipates top-line pressure in the second half of this fiscal year (ending March 31, 2024) based on "current visibility levels and exchange rates." In particular, WNS expects reduced volume commitments from certain clients, lower project revenues, and a delay in the ramping of its large insurance captive relative to its previous guidance assumptions. As such, WNS reduced its full-year outlook to call for adjusted revenue growth of 8% to 12%, down from previous guidance for growth of 12% to 17%.

That certainly doesn't mean WNS is a broken business. But it's undeniably disappointing to see any company lower its full-year outlook, even after posting better-than-expected quarterly results -- and WNS stock is responding in kind today. Until WNS can show more tangible signs of a reacceleration in growth, I wouldn't blame investors for putting their money to work in any number of other promising stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Wns (Holdings)

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wns (Holdings) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 16, 2023

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wns (Holdings). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.