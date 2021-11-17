Why WMT and TGT are Lower After Beats, And What the Bears Are Missing

Lee Atwater, a controversial Republican political strategist who died young in 1991 and had a habit of saying out loud what others would prefer to keep quiet, once said that "perception is reality." Those words represent a cynical view of politics, suggesting as they do that the truth doesn’t matter and that voters can be manipulated by lies and half-truths but, from a trading and investing perspective, the saying is important to remember. A stock or any security’s reaction to news is often more dependent on the market’s perception of the news than the news itself, something amply demonstrated over the last couple of days when it comes to the big box retail giants, Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

Both Walmart and Target beat published consensus expectations for top and bottom lines, and both raised forecasts for the year. And yet, as I write, both stocks are significantly below their pre-release closing levels:

Obviously, that makes no sense based on the pure numbers. Walmart reported EPS of $1.45 on sales of $140.53 billion versus estimates for $1.40 and $135.6 billion, while raising forward guidance. Target also raised guidance, while reporting EPS of $3.03 vs $2.83 estimated and $25.65 billion vs $24.78 billion estimated. The thing is, going into these releases, traders’ expectations were for way above the Street’s reported estimates and in that context, even good results weren’t good enough. The perception of bad numbers became the reality.

One could argue that slightly lower margins and relatively slow growth in online sales hurt WMT, and that TGT’s stated desire to focus on keeping prices low for consumers as inflation takes hold were real issues, but those are things that, without the perception of bad news overall, would have been brushed aside. As it was, the focus was on the bad news rather than the good. Because of that, the bears who have forced these two stocks lower have missed out on something important that makes both of them look like buys going into the holiday season.

We have heard an awful lot in the past few months about supply chain disruptions, but neither retail giant anticipates problems in that regard. Both said that they saw no upcoming shortages of inventory, in large part because they already had goods landed and ready to go. As conditions began to worsen, they ordered in advance and, in the case of Walmart, booked shipping space early. Target even went so far as to contract its own ships to ensure deliveries.

Anyone who has taken a business class will be aware of the idea of economies of scale, that unit costs go down as the number of units manufactured or purchased goes up, but size has other advantages in the current situation for retail operations too. By necessity, they are as much logistics companies as retail companies, giving them early insight into changing conditions and allowing them to react early to those changes. And they have the clout to ensure they get priority shipping when needed. If a shipping company denies them space or gouges them on price because of short-term disruptions, they know that these giant customers will make them pay for that decision for decades. Similarly, any supplier that sells elsewhere and doesn’t meet the demands of a Walmart or a Target will find themselves replaced in short order once conditions stabilize.

Their size also enables these companies to manage rising costs better than others. In the short-term, as Target CEO Brian Cornell suggested this morning, that may mean squeezing margins a little but, in the longer-term, having inventory to sell and keeping prices low will result in a larger, more loyal customer base. Think of absorbing rising costs and lowering margins by a couple of basis points as investments, and they can be viewed differently.

All things being equal, most people want to support small establishments, but things aren’t equal at a time like this. You can’t buy local if the local stores don’t have anything for you to buy, and there is a limit to how much more people will pay to support small businesses as prices are shooting up. Target and Walmart’s earnings reports show that those conditions are pushing consumers towards them, and that they expect that to continue. Given that, the drops in both stocks look like opportunities to buy at a relative discount. Neither is really "cheap," but they can be seen as bargains and, after all, perception is reality.

