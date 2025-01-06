Why Wix.com (WIX) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Wix.com (WIX) closed the most recent trading day at $226.95, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.61, showcasing a 31.97% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $461.34 million, indicating a 14.26% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wix.com. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Wix.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Wix.com is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.81. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 25.79.

Investors should also note that WIX has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 46% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

