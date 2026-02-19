Why Wix.com (WIX) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Wix.com (WIX) closed at $66.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.98% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based web development company had lost 13.76% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Wix.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 4, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.36, showcasing a 29.53% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $528.03 million, up 14.68% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.76 per share and a revenue of $2 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.79% and +13.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Wixcom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Wix.com boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Wix.com is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.63.

We can also see that WIX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computers - IT Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.