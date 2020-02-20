Why Wix.com Stock Fell Thursday

What happened

Shares of website building platform Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) fell on Thursday. The stock declined as much as 10.8% before the pullback moderated. As of 10:15 a.m. EST today, the stock was down 6.7%.

The Street's negative response to Wix's quarterly report Thursday morning likely reflects the company's slight underperformance on its top line when comparing the figure with analysts' average forecast for the metric.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Wix's fourth-quarter revenue rose 25% year over year to $204.6 million, bringing total fiscal 2019 revenue to $761.1 million -- up 26% year over year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were $0.39, down from $0.42 in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue and adjusted EPS of $205.6 million and $0.31, respectively.

"Our results in the fourth quarter closed out a record year of revenue, collections, and free cash flow generation for Wix," CFO Lior Shemesh said in the company's earnings release.

Now what

Wix expects more strong growth in the first quarter of 2020 and for the full year. Management guided for first-quarter revenue to grow between 23% and 25% year over year. For the full year, management guided for revenue of $946 million to $956 million, translating to 24% to 26% growth.

"The guidance we are providing reflects that momentum continuing into 2020 and our confidence in our ability to continue to deliver strong growth for years to come," Shemesh said.

10 stocks we like better than Wix.com

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wix.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.