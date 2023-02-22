Why Wix Stock Surged Today

What happened

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) climbed 12% on Wednesday after the website-development platform said it expects to hit its profitability goals ahead of schedule.

So what

Wix's revenue grew by 6% year over year to $355 million in the fourth quarter, driven by higher demand for its website-building tools.

"We released hundreds of new products and features throughout 2022 to improve our platform for creators and partners," CEO Avishai Abrahami said in a press release.

Cost-cutting initiatives are also helping to improve the company's profitability. Layoffs and a more efficient marketing campaign helped to reduce Wix's operating expenses.

"In the face of a dynamic macroeconomic environment this year, we shifted our focus toward tightening spending and becoming more efficient in the execution of our priorities," Abrahami said.

All told, Wix's adjusted net income checked in at nearly $36 million, up from a loss of $19 million in the prior-year period. Better yet, Wix's adjusted free cash flow rose to a record $52 million.

Now what

Management expects revenue to grow by as much as 11% to $1.5 billion in 2023. The company also projects that it will produce over $100 million in adjusted operating income next year, which would be roughly a year ahead of schedule.

"2022 certainly was a challenging year, but I'm happy to say that we finished on a strong note," Abrahami said during a conference call with analysts. "And we are entering 2023 a more efficient company with a clear path to increasing profitability."

10 stocks we like better than Wix.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wix.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.