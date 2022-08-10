Why Wix Stock Jumped Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX), a website building platform, popped this morning after the company reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results.

Investors have pushed the tech stock up by 7.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

So what

Wix reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.14 in the second quarter, which was an improvement from a loss of $0.28 in the year-ago quarter and better than Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.34.

The company's second-quarter sales of $345.2 million -- a 9% year-over-year increase -- were also ahead of analysts' average estimate of $344.4 million for the quarter.

Wix's CEO, Avishai Abrahami, said in a press release that despite the macroeconomic environment, the company is "focused on what is under our control -- driving operational efficiencies to accelerate our path to profitability."

Other highlights from the quarter include Wix's total bookings increasing 3% year over year to $354.6 million and the company's partner revenue climbing 31% from the year-ago quarter to $84.9 million.

Now what

While Wix's second-quarter results were solid, the company cut its full-year revenue forecast. Management now expects sales growth for 2022 to be in the range of 8% to 10%, which is down from the previous growth forecast of 10% to 13%.

Despite the revenue guidance cut, investors were clearly happy with Wix's revenue growth in the quarter and the fact that the company's losses are narrowing.

