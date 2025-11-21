Why Is Winnebago (WGO) Down 18.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Winnebago Industries (WGO). Shares have lost about 18.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Winnebago due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Winnebago Industries, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Winnebago's Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations

Winnebago reported adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. WGO reported earnings of 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The RV maker reported revenues of $777.3 million for the quarter under review, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $744 million. The top line increased 7.82% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Towable RV: Revenues in the Towable RV segment fell 3.4% year over year to $306.3 million on transitioning product mix toward lower price-point models and lower unit volume. The metric also missed our estimate of $329.6 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 7,833 units, which decreased 4.3% year over year, missing our estimate of 8,680 units. Operating income climbed 38.3% to $21.4 million due to targeted price increases and improved operating efficiencies from transformation efforts. The figure, however, fell short of our estimate of $22.7 million.

Motorhome RV: Revenues in the Motorhome RV segment increased 17.3% year over year to $361.2 million, mainly because of higher unit volume and favorable product mix. The top line beat our estimate of $281.3 million. Total deliveries from the Motorhome RV segment came in at 1,745 units, up 12.9% year over year, topping our estimate of 1,331 units. The segment recorded an operating loss of $0.3 million compared to the year-ago period’s operating income of $6.9 million. Transformation costs, higher discounts and allowances resulted in a loss. The metric missed our estimate of operating income of $8.9 million.

Marine: Revenues from the segment totaled $94.9 million, up 17.9% year over year, primarily due to increased volume and targeted price. However, the metric missed our estimate of $97.2 million. Total deliveries from the segment came in at 1,164 units, up 11.7% year over year, but fell short of our estimate of 1,228 units. The segment recorded an operating income of $6.7 million compared to the year-ago loss of $27.1 million due to goodwill impairment, leverage and targeted price increases. It lagged our expectation of $7.3 million.

Financials & Outlook

Winnebago had cash and cash equivalents of $174 million as of Aug. 30, 2025. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) totaled $540.5 million.

WGO expects its fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues in the band of $2.75-$2.95 billion compared to $2.8 billion reported in fiscal 2025. Adjusted EPS is estimated between $2 - $2.70 compared to $1.67 reported in fiscal 2025.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -54.99% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Winnebago has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Winnebago has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.