Why Windtree Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) reported positive primary results with istaroxime in rapidly raising systolic blood pressure in early cardiogenic shock. The company said a SEISMiC phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock met its primary endpoint in systolic blood pressure profile over six hours, with the istaroxime treated group performing significantly better compared to the control group.

Craig Fraser, CEO of Windtree, said: "It is worth noting the area of cardiogenic shock is complementary to our AHF program. We look forward to the next steps in our cardiogenic shock development program and meeting with regulatory agencies to further define a potential development path to approval."

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics were up 38% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

