Markets
WINT

Why Windtree Therapeutics Is Rising In Pre-market?

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (WINT) reported positive primary results with istaroxime in rapidly raising systolic blood pressure in early cardiogenic shock. The company said a SEISMiC phase 2 study in early cardiogenic shock met its primary endpoint in systolic blood pressure profile over six hours, with the istaroxime treated group performing significantly better compared to the control group.

Craig Fraser, CEO of Windtree, said: "It is worth noting the area of cardiogenic shock is complementary to our AHF program. We look forward to the next steps in our cardiogenic shock development program and meeting with regulatory agencies to further define a potential development path to approval."

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics were up 38% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WINT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular