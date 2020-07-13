Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Was Soaring Again on Monday

What happened

Some investors wait years for the kinds of returns WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ: WIMI) stock has provided over the last few trading sessions. Less than one week ago, you could pick up shares for around $3.50. Today, as of 3:15 p.m. EDT, the stock is trading around $24.00 per share -- up more than 60% today alone.

While some of today's move is likely continued momentum from last week, WiMi Hologram Cloud released a corporate presentation today, giving investors a better look at this relatively unknown business.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

According to WiMi, the augmented reality (AR) holography market in China was 12 billion Chinese yuan in 2019 -- about $1.7 billion. The company expects the market to soar to 455 billion yuan by 2025. That's phenomenal industry growth, and WiMi expects to be a primary beneficiary. It claims its image-processing technology is 80% faster than the industry average, and it boasts more patents than any other player with 132.

As noted on Friday, when this stock more than doubled, WiMi Hologram Cloud generates most of its revenue by developing advertising campaigns. The company generated $45.8 million in total 2019 revenue, with 83.8% coming from advertising. But in years to come, it anticipates its entertainment segment revenue will do the heavy lifting.

Of the future 455 billion-yuan AR industry in China, WiMi expects 40% will come from entertainment. Considering it only generated $7.4 million in 2019 entertainment revenue, investors surely expect this to be a substantial growth opportunity. And the stock continues to climb as a result.

WIMI data by YCharts. WiMi stock returns over last five trading sessions.

Now what

Once again, it's important for WiMi investors to understand how it generates revenue. In its entertainment segment, it generates revenue through middleware software. Middleware basically runs behind the scenes and provides functions the original software doesn't. In WiMi's case, its middleware provides payment options in mobile apps. When users make a payment, WiMi splits it with the app developer at an agreed-upon rate.

That's likely a very different way of making money than many investors previously thought. However, it's not a bad thing. Consider that WiMi's middleware tech isn't limited to AR mobile apps. Furthermore, this revenue segment is highly profitable, with an 89% gross profit margin in 2019. If it grows to comprise a larger part of WiMi's revenue over time, the company's bottom line will soar.

Additionally, WiMi is exploring a joint venture in semiconductors to help develop more applications of hologram technology. And it notes that companies like Qualcomm and NVIDIA are working on 5G technology and the Internet of Things, which it believes will facilitate the adoption of its hologram tech.

However, for now, WiMi Hologram Cloud's revenue is still derived from advertising. In today's presentation, it noted it has 153 customers. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some are requesting more time to pay their bills. It hasn't hurt WiMi yet but certainly could if the coronavirus continues to disrupt normal economic conditions.

10 stocks we like better than Qualcomm

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Qualcomm wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends NVIDIA. The Motley Fool owns shares of Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.