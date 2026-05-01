Why Willis Towers Watson Stock Was Sliding This Week

Key Points

On its self-defined "organic" basis, revenue didn't increase significantly.

It also didn't provide concrete top- or bottom-line guidance.

10 stocks we like better than Willis Towers Watson Public ›

Corporate consultancy Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) was having an eventful week, not least because a fresh earnings report led to investors selling out of the stock. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares were down by 9% week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon.

Not a towering quarter

Willis Towers dropped its first-quarter figures early Thursday morning. Headline revenue came in at $2.41 billion, for a 8% increase year-over-year. However, "organic" revenue -- which, in the company's case, means its total take excluding foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of recent acquisitions and divestments, and certain one-off items -- only crept 3% higher.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

There was stronger bottom-line growth, as Willis Towers' net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rose 13% to $357 million, or $3.72 per share.

The revenue figure was essentially in line with analyst expectations. The company beat on non-GAAP (adjusted) net income, as those pundits slightly low-balled this with a collective $3.66 per share forecast.

Neither of Willis Towers' two main reporting segments, health, wealth, and career (HWC), nor risk and broking, posted impressive revenue gains on the company's organic basis. That for HWC improved by 3% (to almost $1.27 billion), while risk and broking's take inched 2% higher to slightly under $1.12 billion.

Fuzzy guidance

Another factor dampening enthusiasm for Willis Tower stock, at least in my observation, was the lack of any concrete guidance. Management provided certain pieces of information about financial impacts on its business for full-year 2026 -- such as a planned $1 billion share repurchase program, and "continued annual margin expansion" -- but didn't provide any revenue or profitability forecasts.

Meanwhile, in its conference call discussing the quarter, company management pointed to several headwinds, including inflation in the healthcare space and an increase in geopolitical risk. Given those fairly tepid top-line growth figures and the potentially harmful impact of the mentioned factors, I think it might be wise to avoid this stock for now.

Should you buy stock in Willis Towers Watson Public right now?

Before you buy stock in Willis Towers Watson Public, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Willis Towers Watson Public wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $504,832!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,223,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 1, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.