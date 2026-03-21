Why Williams-Sonoma Could Be One of Retail’s Smartest Long-Term Buys

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) faces hurdles in 2026, as do most companies, but there is something that sets it apart from average stocks, including most of its retail peers. Williams-Sonoma generates and sustains a high operating margin in good times and bad, has a loyal following that insulates it from macroeconomic headwinds, and pays a robust capital return.

Williams-Sonoma’s dividend yield is just above average, and its reliability and growth outlook make it even stronger. At less than 30% of the earnings outlook, the company can sustain annual increases indefinitely, potentially sustaining the high-double-digit compound annual growth rate currently in place. As it stands, the company has increased for 20 consecutive years, putting it on pace for inclusion in the Dividend Aristocrats index early next decade. Investors seeking long-term confidence in the guidance and outlook may find it in the latest distribution increase, which is 15% for investors.

Share buybacks are more substantial, having reduced the share count by an average 3.37% in Q4 2025. This provides significant shareholder leverage and is expected to continue at a robust pace in 2026. The company still has $1.3 billion remaining on its authorization, sufficient for approximately 1.5 years at the 2025 pace, and will likely increase the authorization at year’s end.

The balance sheet presents no red flags. Cash was down slightly at year-end, and equity declined by less than 2.8%, but the impact is negligible—the company carries no long-term debt, and liabilities consist primarily of lease obligations and deferred gift card revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Executes Well in Q4: Guides for Strength in 2026

Williams-Sonoma had a solid quarter despite revenue contraction and a slight miss against analysts' estimates. Revenue fell 4.1% to $2.36 billion, compounded by margin compression, which is the real news of the release. Margins compressed at the gross and operating levels due to tariffs and increased costs, but far less than expected. The company’s pricing power and operational quality shone through, leaving the operating margin down 120 basis points year-over-year but well ahead of forecasts, with GAAP earnings of $3.04—13 cents, or 445 basis points, better than expected.

Internally, the news is even better than it appears. The weakness was centered in the Pottery Barn segment, the largest operating segment by far, with comps down 2.3% and net revenue down 8.8%, while comp-store growth, at least, was present in all others. The flagship Williams-Sonoma banner was the strongest, with a 7.2% comp and net revenue up over the prior year. The better news is guidance, which forecasts another solid year. The company targets 4.7% revenue growth at the midpoint, driven by a 4% comp, with a margin near 17.8%.

Analysts expressed some caution due to margin compression, but it was mild given that the operating margin has been running well above target and the 17.8% forecast for 2026 is at the high end of the target range. The critical takeaway is that several post-release revisions included higher price targets, pushing the consensus figure higher. The stock carries a Moderate Buy rating, and the high-end targets indicate fresh all-time highs are in play.

Institutions Signal a Floor for WSM Stock in Q1 2026

Institutional interest is more significant for this stock than most, as the group owns nearly 100% of it. This is a ringing affirmation of its quality and stock price trajectory, reinforced by the buying trends. The group shifted to distribution in Q4 2025, capping the price action, but reverted to accumulation in early 2026.

Catalysts for the stock's move will include upcoming earnings releases in which continued strength is expected. The company is leaning into digital and AI, B2B and international growth, and expanding its footprint, which are all known growth drivers.

Risks include margin compression and tariffs. However, the company appears to be navigating the environment well, and AI efficiencies may offset the impact. The likely scenario is that Williams-Sonoma continues to perform well, keeps analysts and institutions happy, and sees its stock price advance over time.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.