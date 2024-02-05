Why Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) closed at $34.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.2%.

The the stock of pipeline operator has fallen by 2.11% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.12% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 14, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 11.32% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.79 billion, down 4.78% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Williams Companies, Inc. (The). Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.56% downward. Right now, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.31.

We can also see that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 4.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

