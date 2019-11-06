Why William Lyon Homes Stock Just Popped 11%

What happened

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) stock are up 11% as of 3 p.m. EST Wednesday, and it isn't hard to figure out why.

This morning, the homebuilder announced that it has agreed to sell itself to rival Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), merging to create "the nation's fifth largest homebuilder based on LTM [last 12 months] home deliveries."

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Taylor Morrison will be paying $2.4 billion including assumed debt -- approximately equal to William Lyon's book value -- to acquire its new prize. In so doing, it will become a top-five homebuilder nationwide, and will occupy the top-five tier in 16 of the 23 markets in which the two companies currently build homes.

It will also make William Lyon shareholders a whole lot richer than they were yesterday, adding to the gains they've already been enjoying, and pushing William Lyon stock up 35% for the last 12-month period.

Now what

Taylor Morrison will pay $2.50 per share in cash, and trade William Lyon shareholders 0.8 share of its own stock in exchange for every share of William Lyon they currently own, resulting in a per-share valuation of $21.45 for William Lyon at current prices.

Speaking of which, the parties anticipate closing this merger sometime between late Q1 2020 and early Q2 -- so there could be as much as six months between merger announcement and merger closing. That means investors should anticipate that the valuation on this deal ($2.4 billion presently) will fluctuate both up and down over time. It all depends on the value of Taylor Morrison stock -- which incidentally was down today, by 4.6%.

10 stocks we like better than Taylor Morrison Home

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taylor Morrison Home wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.