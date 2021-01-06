Why Whole Earth Brands Stock Jumped 31.5% in December

What happened

Shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ: FREE) soared 31.5% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a rally that began in earnest after analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of the stock with an overweight rating and a $23 per share price target.

So what

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic sees Whole Earth as similar to Beyond Meat and Freshpet because of its focus on the better-for-you category of natural alternatives.

Image source: SwerveSweet.

As if to underscore its agreement with that outlook, Whole Earth Brands followed up with an announcement it had acquired Wholesome Brands, an organic sweetener. It comes after its recent acquisition of Swerve, a manufacturer of sweeteners and baking mixes that have zero sugar and are said to be keto-friendly.

Now what

Natural sweeteners represent approximately 87% of Whole Earth Brands' consumer packaged goods (CPG) sales mix in the U.S. and 72% globally.

FREE data by YCharts.

D.A. Davidson analyst Brian Holland says the CPG segment is a viable play on growing consumer interest in reduced sugar intake and natural substitutes, while its flavors and ingredients segment will be what provides the company with profit and cash. He set a $16 share price target.

Both analysts see large potential upside from the business, meaning the 10% pullback in its stock from its December peak could be seen as a buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Whole Earth Brands, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Whole Earth Brands, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. and Freshpet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.