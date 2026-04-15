Why Whitestone (WSR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Based in Houston, Whitestone (WSR) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 36.21%. The real estate investment trust is paying out a dividend of $0.14 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.01% compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 4.79% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.39%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.57 is up 5.6% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Whitestone has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.14%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Whitestone's current payout ratio is 51%, meaning it paid out 51% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for WSR for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is $1.13 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 7.62%.

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers its shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that WSR is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Whitestone REIT (WSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.