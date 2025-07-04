Why Whirlpool Stock Surged 14% Higher This Week

Key Points A pair of pundits had new, bullish takes on the company's prospects.

One pointed out that current tariffs are sure to benefit Whirlpool's business.

Some bullish pundit pronouncements were the force driving Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock upward in the past few trading days. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, over the course of the week Whirlpool's share price rose by slightly over 14%.

The American advantage

Whirlpool was the beneficiary of not one, but two positive moves by professionals tracking the company's fortunes.

The first Whirlpool watcher weighing in was David MacGregor, an analyst at Longbow Research. He upgraded his recommendation on the veteran kitchen appliances manufacturer to buy from his previous neutral. He now feels the stock is worth a price target of $145 per share, which is a comfortable 32% above the most recent closing share price.

The second was CNBC star pundit Jim Cramer, who not once but twice in separate shows on the network that week waxed bullish on Whirlpool. Cramer pointed out that the company is the only truly American business mass-producing appliances in this country, and as such is sure to benefit from Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on imported steel.

He's convinced that the company's stock can rise to $120 "in a heartbeat," not least because it trades at a rather low multiple (its forward P/E is under 10).

Shaky tariff regime?

Over the years, Whirlpool hasn't been the most exciting company, not least because it operates in a busy sector and has plenty of competition. I'd buy the argument that a punitive steel levy will benefit the company; however, I'd prefer to see some organic improvement in the business. After all, President Trump has shown a willingness to back down from some of his more aggressive tariffs.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.